STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USDA APPROVAL OF FEDERAL HEMP RULES

For Immediate Release: January 19, 2021

“As Texas Agriculture Commissioner, I’m pleased to see USDA has finally adopted the federal rules for the industrial hemp program,” Commissioner Miller said. “This industry is booming and needs the certainty that comes with finalizing these guidelines.  While hemp growers might not have gotten everything they wanted, I believe USDA has responded to the industry and is working to improve this program.”

 

“Here in Texas, we’ve been in the hemp business for almost a year and we’re busy building the Texas ‘hempire’ -- we’ve issued over 1150 producer licenses, permitted over 5,000 acres of hemp in the ground and over 15 million square feet of hemp in greenhouses.  I still believe hemp offers Texas farmers a great opportunity and I look forward to continuing to improve our program here in the Lone Star State. And, with the Legislative session underway, I look forward to updating legislators on how this program has been successful despite some very difficult times.”

