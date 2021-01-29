Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE / RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI

CASE#: 21B400354                                                        

TROOPER: Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2021

LOCATION: Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Ethan L. Pankratz

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 27, 2021, at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a vehicle parked in the middle of Gallipo Lane in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.  Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Ethan Pankratz.

 

Troopers observed the operator to display several indicators of impairment.  Pankratz was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.  Pankratz was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing he was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/21 @ 12:30 hours

 

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

Important Links:

Website www.vsp.vermont.gov

Request Records http://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://ww.vtips.info

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice

 

