Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A100291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jacob Metayer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 27, 2021 / 1628 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poker Hill Road, Underhill

VICTIM: Leydi Lopez

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the disappearance of 18-year-old Leydi Lopez, who was last seen at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, leaving her home on Poker Hill Road in Underhill to go for a walk. Investigators are considering all possibilities related to this missing-persons case.

State police have learned that Lopez may have encountered an orange car that had slid off Poker Hill Road and a second vehicle, a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet, with a cap and building material in the bed, that had stopped to help pull the orange car back onto the road. Investigators would like to speak with the drivers of these vehicles about what they might have seen and encourage them to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

Members of the Vermont State Police working on this investigation include members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Major Crime Unit and Field Force Division, along with special teams including Search and Rescue, K-9 Unit and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program. Colchester Technical Rescue also is assisting in ongoing search efforts.

Police continue to ask that anyone who has any information about this case or who may have seen Lopez call VSP Williston at 802-878-8111. People also may leave anonymous tips online at www.vtips.us.

No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 3:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a missing 18-year-old female. They were advised the female, identified as Leydi Lopez, went for a walk from her residence in Underhill around 11:15am and did not return home. Leydi is described as 4’ 11”, approximately 125 pounds, tan/brown skin tone, dark black hair just below the shoulders. She was last seen wearing a blue/green jacket with a hood, black leggings, orange socks, and white sneakers. The Vermont State Police is asking the public to please call Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 with any information.

