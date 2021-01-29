Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert VT Route 105 Sheldon

VT 105 has been reopened to traffic but may be reduced to one lane as Green Mountain power works to replace a pole.  Motorists should continue to use caution in this area.

 

From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, January 28, 2021 9:51 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert VT Route 105 Sheldon

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT route 105 in Sheldon is closed between Woods Hill and High st due to a crash with lines down.

 

This incident is expected to last for or until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

