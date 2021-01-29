RE: Traffic Alert VT Route 105 Sheldon
VT 105 has been reopened to traffic but may be reduced to one lane as Green Mountain power works to replace a pole. Motorists should continue to use caution in this area.
From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, January 28, 2021 9:51 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert VT Route 105 Sheldon
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT route 105 in Sheldon is closed between Woods Hill and High st due to a crash with lines down.
This incident is expected to last for or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.