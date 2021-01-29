PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to upgrade and replace bridge railings on the US 69, US 75 bridges over the Red River will begin Feb. 17, 2021.

Contractor JD Abrams, Austin, Texas, was granted 123 working days, weather permitting, to complete this job valued at more than $1.3 million. The target completion date for this project is October 2021, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade and replace guard rails on the north- and south-bound lanes of the US 69, US 75 bridges over the Red River, and on the approaches to the bridges. This work will require occasional lane closures and traffic shifts, but the contractor will strive to keep two travel lanes open while the project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach work zones. They should also be prepared for traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.