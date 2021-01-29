Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FM 1417 Traffic Switch

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that traffic on FM 1417 in Grayson County will be shifted to the newly-constructed Sand Creek Bridge beginning Feb. 2, 2021, weather permitting.

The traffic switch will begin just south of Washington Street and extend slightly north of State Highway 56, officials said. The switch is necessary for the contractor, Zachry Construction Corporation, to remove a portion of the old roadway and the old bridge over Sand Creek.

Motorists who travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach work zones. They should also be prepared for rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

