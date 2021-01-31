WAYKEN Rapid’s Automotive Lighting Prototypes Display the Best Optical Details

CNC machining aluminum reflector optical clear parts

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WayKen is a prototype expert of automotive lighting with outstanding success and confidence that stem from the team’s hard work and strength. The company provides complete automotive lighting prototypes, increasing their knowledge and experience in this field. Several well-known automotive OEMs and suppliers worldwide avail themselves of varying professional prototype lighting services. WayKen provides auto lighting assembly, ranging from proof-of-concept design reviews and optical system development engineering tests to show car projects. Also, the top specialized manufacturer covers other client’s demands, from lamp lens prototyping to optical prototyping . There is support for all levels of automotive product development processes. Another area WayKen caters to is over-molding plastic parts. Over there, engineering teams specialize in a variety of automotive prototyping developments and rapid manufacturing technology. Services include 3D printing, CNC machining, vacuum casting, low-volume injection molding, rapid aluminum tooling, and sheet metal processing.Auto Lamp Lens PrototypeIt is worth noting that WayKen’s expertise spans comprehensive CNC machining, effective split and bond solutions, and highly skilled hand-polishing. Hence, the manufacturer has no problem handling headlight prototype and prototype tail lights productions.• Comprehensive CNC Machining. WayKen combines 3-, 4-, 5-axis CNC milling machines, equipped with machine tools, having a stroke of more than 1 meter. As such, it is easy to machine clear plastic parts without blemishes. Explore more prototype lamp lens projects• Effective Split and Bond Solutions. Split and bond solutions can respond to machining costs saving and machining limitations. The visible bonding line on the acrylic surface can be invisible by applying a suitable splitting solution and fine finish.• Highly Skilled Hand-Polishing. To ensure the delicate transparency for auto lenses, WayKen strictly processes polish from coarse to fine sand-polish and from polish paste to polish liquid, to achieve the highest transparency on the Lens.• Prototype Achieves 2K Molding. Additionally, WayKen can provide a variety of optional cost-effective 2K molding solutions. Urethane Casting achieves the integrated 2K lens over-molding in two or more materials.WayKen Creating a Balance Between Optics and AestheticsIn implementing precision machining of optical components, WayKen uses 5-axis CNC machining for the complex surface features. Diamond cutting tools are available to achieve top surface quality. It is worth noting that the minimum tool can machine to R0.1mm to perfectly present the designer’s optical details. This methodology does not only address aesthetics but also helps the optical designer to verify the luminosity.Using Mirror-Milling on Complex Surfaces and Optical details for the Best ResultOne of WayKen’s focal points is the CNC aluminum reflector. Improved reflectivity, enhanced illumination intensity, and light range are critical for vehicle light reflectors (reflector cups). As such, the manufacturer Utilizes precision 5-axis CNC machining equipment and high-speed cutting techniques for machining complex geometry aluminum reflectors. In the same vein, it is a priority to focus on every engineering detail and design specification to help designers with every challenging project. Here are the areas WayKen thrive at that makes them successful in automotive lighting prototype manufacturing.• CNC manufacturing team of professional engineers and machinists can optimize NC programming and efficient tool paths.• Availability and application of 5-axis continuous CNC machining for greater machining accuracy and flexibility.• WayKen pays attention to every design detail. Optical pattern details are machined to a minimum radius of R0.10mm.• The company provides excellent surface quality with a finished surface finish of Ra (μm) 0.2 and a surface tolerance of ±0.025mm.• Auxiliary EDM machining is necessary to meet the overall machining requirements of the part.• With highly professional hand polishing, the final reflector sample surface will have an optical mirror effect. Explore more prototype light guide project here.WayKen takes into consideration customers’ needs at each stage, ranging from small-batch customization to pre-production. The company occupies the top spot in the following areas:• Small Batch Urethane Casting. WayKen Rapid Manufacturing uses low volume vacuum casting parts for optical prototyping. Such components play pivotal roles in loading and unloading tests to check working mechanisms and manufacturability. Hence, it is easy for customers to get production-like results within two weeks (in most cases), including mechanical characteristics, color, and surface finish. But that is not all there is to such this service. WayKen achieves this using accurate and detailed prototypes, fast and inexpensive silicone molds, and a vast range of engineering-grade polyurethane materials.• Rapid Tooling. Another aspect worth noting is that WayKen’s expertise and commitment help to provide rapid tooling of both aluminum, soft steel, and low volume injection molding to deliver customers’ end-use molded parts within 2-5 weeks. The manufacturer provides cost-effective and rationalized advice from designs, materials, production processes, manufacturability, and many more.About WayKen Rapid Manufacturing IndustryWayKen Rapid manufacturing industry is currently active in over 30 countries with over 200 customers worldwide. Their professional team is based in China and boasts of more than 60 employees and over 5000 projects. For more info, kindly visit https://autoprotoway.com/ or https://www.waykenrm.com/

