Gov. Ivey awards grants to prevent youth crime, detainment

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $55,446 to support programs that aim to prevent youth crime and recidivism in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

The grants will support two programs that provide mentoring and counseling to youth and their parents who have been referred through the juvenile justice system with a goal of reducing further involvement in the judicial system.

“These youth need mentoring and educational programs to help them on their way to a more productive future,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of these organizations, and I am pleased to support them in their efforts to help young people find a path to success.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:

Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama Inc. (Shelby County) - $16,500 for the Detention Prevention Program which offers support and instruction to help parents improve their knowledge, skills and attitudes with the goal of healthy interactions and connections between them and their children. The program also works to reduce recidivism with youth in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Facility by teaching skills to help participants learn self-managing behavior and healthy decision-making.

Growing Kings, Inc. (Birmingham) - $38,946 for the King in Me alternative-to-detention diversion program. The program works to reduce the number of juvenile cases filed in Jefferson County’s Family Court and reduce the number of male youths, ages 14-17, who become involved in the juvenile justice system. The program places participating youth into behavioral treatment as an alternative to further court summons which often results in a juvenile record or juvenile detention. The program is in partnership with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jefferson County Family Court.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting the efforts of these organizations to help these young people turn from bad choices and become healthy, contributing members of society,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnerships with both organizations will ensure those at-risk youths and their families have every opportunity to get on the path to a better future.”

