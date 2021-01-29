Getting Started with a VPN: Best VPN Apps For Every Device
Connect to a VPN for maximum security and privacyNEW DELHI, INDIA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a software that helps internet users protect their privacy and identity on cyberspace. Its main function is to hide the user’s real IP address and replace it with a “new” IP address by connecting to a virtual tunnel created by the VPN tool. By this, the user’s online activities will be untraceable to the third parties roaming on the internet.
One could also use a VPN to bypass geo-blocked online contents like websites and apps, to make one’s online gaming’s performance faster, and to download via torrent anonymously.
Major Functions of a VPN
1. Encrypt the user’s data - with a VPN, one’s data won’t be seen by any third parties in cyberspace, making it impossible for the user to be bombarded with targeted advertising strategy. Also, the internet service provider (ISP) would not be able to see and throttle the user’s internet data.
2. Encrypting one’s online data also blocks cyberhackers to steal personal data like passwords, contact numbers, addresses, and banking and credit information.
Some VPNs have built-in ad and malware blocker - suspicious websites may contain online viruses like malware. Good thing, some VPNs, mostly, premium VPNs have a feature where these suspicious contents are automatically blocked on one’s devices. While some VPNs block annoying pop-up ads for their user’s browsing pleasure.
Legality of VPN
VPNs are legal in most parts of the world. But there are few countries like China and Iraq where the usage of non-government approved VPNs is strictly forbidden. Only the government-approved VPN, which probably complied to anti-privacy and censorship requirements are allowed to be downloaded by the people living there. After all, non-government approved VPNs are blocked in these countries so people from these countries won’t be able to access them.
Connecting to a VPN
Choose a VPN service.
Download the VPN service on the chosen device.
Choose a server location to connect with. And press the “connect” button found on the main interface of the VPN tool.
Best VPN Apps for Every Device
For Android
For iOs
