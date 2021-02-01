Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces Post on Personalized Orthognathic Surgery in the Bay Area
There are many shared reasons why patients come to me for orthognathic surgery.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of San Francisco Bay Area oral surgeons at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce a new post on the importance of personalized attention for one's orthognathic surgery needs. The post explains that jaw problems are always an individual experience. A broken or misaligned jaw could occur due to disease, genetics, or an accident. An expertly-trained jaw surgeon is needed to understand the nuances involved and create a personalized treatment plan.
"There are many shared reasons why patients come to me for orthognathic surgery. I meet with each patient individually and spend time with him or her to really get to know their issues. After a thorough examination, I can offer a personalized surgical and treatment plan," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco. "After years of experience, my goal is to pinpoint specific problems to ensure the success of any potential jaw (orthognathic) procedure."
The latest post by Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco regarding orthognathic surgery in the Bay Area can be found at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2020/12/you-need-a-specialist-jaw-surgeon-to-deal-with-jaw-problems/. Common surgical procedures for the mouth can include wisdom tooth extraction or a single dental implant https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/wisdom-teeth/. Other Bay Area residents could experience more complicated issues involving the jaw and facial deformities. A thorough evaluation by a highly-trained orthognathic surgeon might be the first step in identifying a severe jaw problem. Dr. Rabinovich can provide a no-obligation consultation and help Bay Area residents evaluate the situation. A clear plan and cost estimate might be the first step in affordable jaw surgery. A procedure can frequently include implants and specialized cosmetic surgery.
In addition, the following two "sister" websites are worth reviewing. To review the dental implants website, go to; https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/. The web page for details about specialized cosmetic surgery is available at https://visage-sf.com.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in the field of oral surgery. This additional training, along with his years of experience, sets Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, Orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich can be available as an emergency oral surgeon in San Francisco also. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
