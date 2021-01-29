VMH Publishing Announces Maureen ‘Mo’ Faul’s First Book, What If…The Entire World Was For You?

Maureen "Mo" Faul, Executive and Leadership Coach Mo Faul, Author of New Boldly Illustrated Motivational Book Book Sample Illustration - What If… the entire world was for you?

Career coach & sought after speaker, Mo Faul, calls upon all of us to see our light in new book, 'What If…The Entire World Was For You?'

She calls upon all of us to see our light, to see the light in other beings -- and powerfully invites us to live from that perspective. "What happens when we do that is pure magic."” — Mo Faul

UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vikki Jones, founder of VMH Publishing is delighted to announce a new book from executive and leadership coach Maureen “Mo” Faul.

Maureen “Mo” Faul’s highly anticipated, first motivational book for women will be available February 2021 in hardcover format. On a normal day during the pandemic, which Mo calls “The Great Awakening,” she channeled an extraordinary message from her soul: What if… the world and everything that transpires on planet Earth… is actually for you? She calls upon all of us to see our light, to see the light in other beings, plants, animals, and even rocks -- and powerfully invites us to live from that perspective.

Faul says: "What happens when we do that is pure magic. Not only does it transform our personal experience of life, it brings all of humanity with us for the ride." Faul is an executive and leadership coach who helps professionals who have lost their souls… and their way. She guides women to “Bring Your Soul to Work,” which transforms careers and creates unlimited fulfillment and success. She regularly inspires her clients and followers with tips, techniques, insights and tools to manage the challenges of being human.

She was a nurse, a healthcare executive, and an athlete. At 53, she “brought her soul to work,” and became a beloved coach to women who won’t settle for anything less than a career reflecting their souls’ deepest calling and desire. Her clients learn to access “Soul Power,” and with it comes success beyond their wildest dreams.

“Mo has an excellent formula for what is possible. Through her work women are empowered to take action, get 'unstuck' from unhealthy/unhappy routines, and rediscover themselves. We appreciate her light, effective approach to motivating women through her new book, What If…The Entire World Was For You? I am so grateful she found our company through Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network. We are happy to have her in VMH Publishing's family of authors,” said Vikki Jones, Founder of VMH Publishing & Blueprint Press.

Publisher, Vikki Jones and Coach Maureen "Mo" Faul met through DWEN (Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network), a network that 'Empowers Women in Technology and Business.'

What If…The Entire World Was For You?, will be available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Millions and other major bookstore retailers.

About Mo Faul:

Mo is a successful executive who now coaches women world-wide to gain success without the "dog-eat-dog" politics or pretending to get along. As seen in Hay House Radio, Heal Your Life, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, Fox Business, and Bloomberg TV. As an executive and leadership coach who helps professionals who have lost their souls… and their way. She guides women to “Bring Your Soul to Work,” which transforms careers and creates unlimited fulfillment and success. Learn more about Mo Faul at: www.mofaul.com

About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of relaying people’s stories and experiences to a worldwide audience. Learn more at: www.vmhpublishing.com