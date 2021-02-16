TruVideo Heads Into New Verticals and Helps Sustain This Toyota Forklift Dealer’s Business During the Covid Shutdown
Southern Material Handling Company is now seeing a 98% upsell rate in their repair orders.
TruVideo was a lifesaver. Honestly, they kept people employed here, no joke. With TruVideo, the customer gets to see first hand what needs to be done.”WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new case study by TruVideo shows how an accidental text during the grim start of Covid ended up being a huge bright spot for a Toyota Forklift Dealership, Southern Material Handling Company, and TruVideo alike. In Tulsa, Oklahoma during the beginning of Covid when all nonessential business was shutting down and directly impacting the material handling business, Southern Material Handling Company remained open to service the essential businesses. They saw a significant drop in overall business as safety guidelines cautioned against in-person service calls. Steve Belmear, VP General Manager, was sitting in his office when one of his salespeople walked in and showed him a text that was accidentally sent from a local Nissan automobile dealership. The text was a video using the TruVideo platform of a salesperson explaining a vehicle. After watching the video, he realized that this might just be the solution they needed during this time.
— Steve Belmear - VP General Manager - Southern Material Handling Company
After installing TruVideo in April 2020, Southern Material Handling Company not only kept their business going, but they started seeing a surprising number of repair orders getting approved, including a huge increase in upsells.
$82,285 in upsold repairs through the TruVideo platform usingTruEstimate.
98.61% upsell rate through the use of TruVideo video and texting.
“TruVideo was a lifesaver. Honestly, they kept people employed here, no joke. The majority of our customers trust the guy that is actually working on their vehicles over the person that writes up their ROs. With TruVideo, the customer gets to see first hand what needs to be done.”
Steve Belmear
VP General Manager
Southern Material Handling Company
About TruVideo:
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. For more information visit https://truvideo.com/
About Southern Material Handling Company:
From its humble beginnings in 1948 as the first forklift dealership in the State of Oklahoma, Southern Material Handling Company has been Northeastern Oklahoma's proven leader in the material handling industry. Representing the leaders in the material handling industry including Toyota, the World's #1 selling forklift company, Southern Material Handling Company stands ready to meet your material handling needs, large or small. For more information visit https://www.southernmaterial.com/
April Rain
TruVideo
+1 781-819-0125
marketing@truvideo.com
