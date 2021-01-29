Bobbi Jo: Under The Influence Film Available for Pre-Order Now

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Releasing On-Demand and on all major platforms (including iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play) on Tuesday, February 16th, Bobbi Jo: Under the Influence tells the incredible true story of one woman’s journey through addiction and homelessness to recovery and renewal.

Bobbi Jo Reed is a hero and a mother to the broken, forgotten, abandoned, and abused. One by one, Bobbi Jo reaches a hand down into the darkness and pulls her children into the light. With love, a hug, a safe place to live, and a program for recovery, Bobbi Jo has helped thousands of homeless addicts off the streets, rehabilitating lives and transforming a community.

To understand her story, we must first meet the woman who knew a time in which she was just as lost in the darkness as any individual she has helped. Addicted to alcohol and drugs, she lived on the street and prostituted her body. She was kidnapped, beaten, raped, cut open, and left for dead. When it couldn’t get any darker, Bobbi Jo turned her life around

This powerful documentary follows Bobbi Jo Reed into and out of her own personal hell, celebrates her recovery, and shows how she is using both of those experiences to serve the more than 7,000 individuals who now call her, “Mom.”

Bobbi Jo: Under the Influence is written and directed by Brent Jones and produced by Brent Jones and Donna Jones.

To pre-order the film now, please visit https://www.thebobbijomovie.com/

Bobbi Jo: Under The Influence