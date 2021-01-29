Addressing the Paradigm Shift: Research Firm Nimdzi Releases Report on Adapting Recording Practices for a Post-Covid Era

Nimdzi Insights, Language Services Research and Consulting

The report looks into a number of software and hardware solutions that have allowed teams to get back to production and could prove vital moving forward.

In the last few months, new remote recording solutions have emerged and existing ones have been consolidated, changing the dubbing industry forever.” — Belén Agulló Garcia, Lead Media Researcher at Nimdzi Insights

SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 26th, localization and language services research agency Nimdzi Insights released a major report on the future of remote recording in the media localization industry. The research team at Nimdzi spoke with a number of industry professionals from Deluxe, Iyuno Media Group, SDI, Sound Map, and ZOO Digital as well as with representatives from the voice talent community to understand the challenges being faced in the shifting industry and what they think the road ahead will look like.“In the last few months, new remote recording solutions have emerged and existing ones have been consolidated, changing the dubbing industry forever. Recording from home will not only ensure the safety of the voice talent community and the continuity of the dubbing business but will also allow the industry to evolve thanks to the new opportunities brought by this technology, ” reports Belén Agulló Garcia, Lead Media Researcher at Nimdzi Insights.The onset of the pandemic and the beginning of global social distancing measures saw dubbing teams struggling to cope with their productions coming to a halt and their workflows being profoundly disrupted. Nimdzi’s report on Remote Recording analyzes the different levels of this disruption, the stakeholders affected, and the solutions they’ve come up with to ensure that voice talents, artistic directors, sound engineers, etc are able to collaborate as if they were still together in the studio. Ease of collaboration is crucial to ensuring quality recordings and minimizing mistakes along the way.The problems facing media localization teams forced out of their studios range from the need for remote collaboration to the need for high quality audio recordings without the benefit of the necessary infrastructure. As such, Nimdzi’s report details a number of software and hardware solutions that have allowed these teams to get back to production and could prove vital moving forward.Insight into the findings is available on Nimdzi’s website.

Nimdzi Insights is an international research and consultancy firm with a focus on localization, language services, and language technology based in Seattle, WA.