Release of Serialized Chapter Previews; ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Available Now on Amazon
SUPERBLY WRITTEN SPIRITUAL JOURNEY…”NEW YORK, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced their intent to release chapter previews serially over the coming months, in both print and audio formats.
— Book Reviewer
“As our story preview campaign on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud has driven such incredible audience engagement, we’ve decided to expand the outreach, providing fans the entire 33 Chapters of BINGE.” according to Robinson.
As one reviewer put it best, “BINGE reminds us that there is such an importance in words. The ‘psycho-biography’ novel requires us to go deep or go home. This story of CW’s transcendence is set to a psychedelic narrative pulse, enriched by Grangita artwork that channels its lavish dreamscapes.”
Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
