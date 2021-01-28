CHAD WEKELO, THE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL OF ACTUALYZE CONSULTING, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Chad Wekelo Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
My interview with Chad Wekelo was very interesting. Actualyze Consulting is a leader in the space, and the company is remarkable.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Wekelo, Principal of ACTUALYZE CONSULTING, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Chad Wekelo discusses new initiatives at ACTUALYZE CONSULTING, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Chad Wekelo joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Chad Wekelo says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was interesting. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about our consulting and the new initiatives at Actualize Consulting.” Chad Wekelo continues, “Our success is a true testament to our team at Actualize Consulting.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Chad Wekelo was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of Actualize Consulting. Chad Wekelo is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how ACTUALYZE CONSULTING is forging a new path of leadership in the consulting space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with an insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Chad Wekelo Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.