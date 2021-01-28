Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Koi Computers Gearing Up for New HPC Product Launches in 2021

Koi Computers will be launching servers with new groundbreaking processors in early 2021.

We look forward to a very busy 2021—working with the new federal administration; fulfilling orders on our GSA, NASA SEWP V and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts and exploring new contract opportunities.”
— Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, will be launching servers with new groundbreaking processors in early 2021. This sets the stage for another dynamic year for the company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “2020 was a challenging year for almost everyone in the technology industry. However, we have a long history of successfully navigating difficult markets--the dot.com bubble, the aftermath of 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2007--and coming out stronger.”

As an essential business, Koi Computers continued to offer HPC solutions to the Federal Government throughout the pandemic, enabling the Government to continue leveraging the most powerful AI and machine learning applications.

Throughout 2020, Koi Computers dramatically increased its online presence and placed several articles in major industry publications such as HPCwire, insideHPC, and Next Platform.

Other accomplishments this past year include the completion of several enhancements to new headquarters with the objective of developing world-class HPC servers that capitalize on technology innovations--including two major processor launches—this coming year.

“We spent much of 2020 solidifying our relationships with existing partners such as Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Bright Computing, and Samsung, and then also vetting new partners as well,” Ms. Ho explained. “One of the things that have made us so successful is our ability to collaborate on solutions that none of us could have developed alone.”

An example is the company’s demo cluster project that is currently underway. Once the cluster is complete, Koi Computers will be able to demo many of its partners’ products—allowing customers to experience the power of HPC servers and clusters before committing.

“We look forward to a very busy 2021—working with the new federal administration; fulfilling orders on our GSA, NASA SEWP V and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts and exploring new contract opportunities,” Ms. Ho said.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building, and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

