Project N95 Opens Access to Vetted PPE

Vetted PPE from Verified Suppliers Now Available to the Public through Nonprofit Project N95

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95 has opened access to vetted personal protective equipment (PPE) offered in its online shop to teachers, service industry workers and others interested in finding quality, protective PPE. Since the start of the pandemic the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization has provided more than five million units of PPE to protect healthcare and frontline workers as well as vulnerable communities throughout the U.S. Now, these services will be available to all U.S. based individual buyers.

“At this point in the pandemic, it’s important for everyone to have the quality PPE they need to stay safe. Our mission is to open up access to vetted PPE from verified suppliers,” explained Anne Miller, the organization’s executive director. “That is why, in addition to continuing to serve healthcare workers, we have opened up access to the Project N95 Shop.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Project N95 has collaborated with many partners, including more than 16 medical associations, to aggregate smaller orders and provide access to vetted PPE at bulk prices. Now, quality PPE from verified suppliers will be available to the public through the Project N95 Shop.

The non-profit will continue to work with association partners to meet the specific PPE needs of their members, and remains committed to serving as a trusted resource for healthcare workers. For information on purchasing vetted PPE for schools or other organizations, contact Project N95 at partnerships@projectn95.org.
About Project N95: Project N95 protects healthcare and essential workers, as well as underserved and vulnerable communities, by providing equitable access to vetted personal protective equipment (PPE). Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Project N95 has become a leading COVID-19 rapid response 501(c)(3) organization. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more and to volunteer. Project N95 Press contact: press@projectn95.org

