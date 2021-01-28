UK-Based Nuggets Joins the ID2020 Alliance
Frustratingly, 2020 was the worst year on record for data breaches, signalling a seismic shift in consumer attitudes towards privacy,”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ID2020 Alliance is delighted to welcome U.K.-based Nuggets as the newest member of its vibrant community. The Alliance is made up of public and private sector organizations who share a common commitment to good ID for all.
The Nuggets proposition could not be clearer, proclaiming boldly that “privacy is a fundamental human right” and signalling an immediate alignment with the ID2020 Manifesto – the statement of principles that guide the Alliance’s work.
“We are always excited to welcome organizations who so wholeheartedly embrace our values,” said ID2020 Executive Director, Dakota Gruener. “When we talk about complex issues, such as identity and data ownership, we know that transparency is essential to building trust – with customers, partners, and users. We could not be more excited to welcome Nuggets to the Alliance as we work together toward a future with good digital identity for all.”
Nuggets offers a robust decentralized self-sovereign ID and payments platform, that enables consumers to retain control of their personal information and businesses to protect their customer’s data. Their solution leverages biometrics for verification, strong customer authentication, and cryptographic proof of identity to facilitate customer onboarding (KYC & KYB), single sign-on with biometrics, omnichannel payments, age verification, contactless delivery and verified two-way communication transactions through a scalable, decentralized digital ID.
Founded in 2016 by Alastair Johnson and Seema Khinda Johnson, Nuggets is available in Europe and Australia and is expanding its platform into new verticals including financial services, which has been advanced by a significant partnership with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, one of the largest protectors of private and confidential data in the world.
Nuggets has already won numerous awards for its industry leading FinTech offerings, including most recently from Deutsche Bank. As part of their recent growth, Nuggets has established commercial partnerships with global companies such as LexisNexis Risk Solutions, LatPay, QFPay and a variety of other organizations.
“Frustratingly, 2020 was the worst year on record for data breaches, signalling a seismic shift in consumer attitudes towards privacy,” said Alastair Johnson, CEO & Founder of Nuggets. “On this Data Privacy Day – held annually on January 28 to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust – it feels particularly timely for Nuggets to join forces with ID2020 and the other brand leaders that are helping to make protecting customers’ data a top priority in this increasingly data-driven digital world.”
The ID2020 Alliance also continues to grow at a healthy pace, welcoming organizations from the public and private sectors that share our commitment to user-managed privacy-protecting, and portable digital ID. As an Alliance, we are only as strong as our members and we are thrilled to add Nuggets to the partnership as we move--together--towards providing good ID for all.
About ID2020
ID2020 is a global public-private partnership that harnesses the collective power of nonprofits, corporations, and governments to promote the adoption and ethical implementation of user-managed, privacy-protecting, and portable digital identity solutions.
By developing and applying rigorous technical standards to certify identity solutions, providing advisory services and implementing programs, and advocating for the ethical implantation of digital ID, ID2020 is strengthening social and economic development globally. Alliance partners are committed to a future in which all of the world’s seven billion people can fully exercise their basic human rights and reap the benefits of economic empowerment and to protecting user privacy and ensuring that data is not commoditized.
For more information, please visit: https://id2020.org/alliance
About Nuggets
Nuggets is an award-winning, decentralized, self-sovereign identity and payment platform. It helps organizations to protect customer data while giving customers a frictionless, seamless experience. Nuggets is the only platform of its kind that truly brings together payments and ID, utilizing self-sovereign data principles.
Nuggets was founded on the belief that each of us should own and control our personal information. No one else. Privacy is a fundamental human right, and a fundamental change is needed in the way personal data is stored.
For more information, please visit: https://nuggets.life/
