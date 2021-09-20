Nola Cryo Is Excited to Announce Its New Line of Lymphatic Drainage Facials

Nola Cryo offers 9 facial treatments as well as skin enhancements. Providing a fast and effective alternative to traditional ice baths, cryotherapy provides accelerated healing of muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joint pain. Nola Cryo can help you with your total body transformation.

The MLD Facial, Facelift Facial, and Aroma Reflex Facials, in addition to their 6 other facials, will rejuvenate and enhance your skin's appearance and texture.

The skin needs to be treated holistically, which means we need to approach it internally and topically. All the techniques I apply come from this standpoint.” — Leah Vautrot, MLD practitioner

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nola Cryo , a wellness spa specializing in beneficial saunas and holistic modalities that provide you with quick, safe, and non-invasive therapeutic services, is excited to add three new Lymphatic Drainage Facials to its skincare offerings. The MLD Facial, Facelift Facial, and Aroma Reflex Facial will "redefine the road to perfect skin", according to Leah Vautrot, the only manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) practitioner in Louisiana.In addition to Nola Cryo's full line of classic and Cryotherapy Facials, their lymphatic drainage facials offer a proven method that works to rejuvenate and enhance the skin's appearance and texture.The MLD facial detoxifies tissue and interrupts the stress patterns by cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating, and nourishing the skin from the inside out, creating true rejuvenation.The Facelift Facial is achieved by using a combination of massage and Gua Sha treatment combined with active botanicals. This facial will eliminate fine lines, sagging skin and improve skin texture.The Aroma Reflex Facial massage addresses skin concerns from the inside out using a technique known as face mapping, which allows Vautrot to analyze luster, dullness, and color. This indicates organ function and allows the design of a tailored treatment protocol for transformative results. "Our licensed Esthetician/Skin Therapists stay current with the latest and greatest in skincare to keep your skin healthy and looking vibrant. We offer a variety of services that bring you results," says owner Milena Perkins.Prior to joining Nola Cryo, Vautrot worked as a celebrity makeup artist for two decades. After an extensive study of the science behind healthy, tight, and glowing skin, she utilizes her knowledge and experience to transform the quality and elasticity of your complexion.A second-generation MLD practitioner, her goal is to remove all cellular waste from the skin by utilizing the natural aspects of skincare. Her technique, rooted in respecting organ and cellular function, uses lymphatic drainage to treat hyperpigmentation, hormonal breakouts, elasticity, among other problems of the skin. When treating cystic acne, Vautrot utilizes MLD after cosmetic surgery to accelerate healing and to achieve the desired results faster. "The skin needs to be treated holistically, which means we need to approach it internally and topically. All the techniques I apply come from this standpoint," she says.Although Nola Cryo's line of facials is tailored to show results immediately, it is recommended that lymphatic drainage facials are done over a series of sessions. With the addition of exercise and a healthy diet, the results will be four times as powerful, aiding the removal of lymphatic fluid throughout the body. "The lymphatic system is stimulated with exercise, so this coupled can really aid in the difference after facials," Vautrot adds.CryotherapyIn addition to a full line of classic and Cryotherapy Facials, Nola Cryo offers Whole Body Cryotherapy, Localized Cryotherapy, Compression Therapy, and Infrared Sauna. Whole body cryotherapy offers alternative pain relief for people seeking optimal healing benefits for their sports injuries, recovery needs, and other inflammatory issues.Whole Body Cryotherapy is an innovative, holistic wellness therapy that enables the human body to recover and rejuvenate naturally. During cryotherapy, the individual enters the cryosauna, where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures (between -220ºF and -270ºF). This process "tricks" the body into going in a hypothermic process, which causes vasoconstriction of the veins to draw the blood to the core to protect the vital organs from the "freezing" temperatures. After the 3-minute therapy, new blood filled with increased oxygen, nutrient, and enzyme levels flows back throughout the body, delivering re-oxygenated blood, which then initiates a healing process to areas that need it. Because the nitrogen vapor only penetrates 1/8 of an inch below the skin's surface, an individual warms up almost immediately after the treatment, unlike an ice bath, which usually takes hours to warm-up and recover from.Cryotherapy keeps your skin looking younger by reducing inflammation, boosting collagen production, and encouraging skin regeneration. A list of benefits from Cryotherapy includes muscle recovery, decrease in joint pain, immunity boost, stress relief, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, metabolic boost, and improved sleep.About Leah VautrotLeah Vautrot has a background in manual lymphatic drainage and aromatherapy, offering her advanced skillset to the NOLA Cryo team. For two decades before joining NOLA Cryo, Leah was a celebrity makeup artist. Leah applies her knowledge and training to transform your complexion's quality and elasticity and keep your skin looking skin healthy, tight, and glowing.About Nola CryoNola Cryo is a wellness spa located in Metairie, Louisiana, specializing in beneficial saunas and holistic modalities that provide you with quick, safe, and non-invasive therapeutic services. Nola Cryo's innovative cryogenic therapies, sauna, light therapy, massages and facials, will allow you to look and feel your best.

Look and Feel Your Best At Nola Cryo