Senate Committee Schedule: January 28, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Thursday, January 28, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Thursday, January 28, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(993) Public School Support (Liu/Martinez)

Friday, January 29, 2021 – 1:30 p.m.

(950) NM Higher Education Department (Valenzuela/Macias)

Instructional and General Funding, Research and Public Service Projects

Stephanie Rodriguez, Acting Secretary

Monday, February 1, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(418) Tourism Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Jen Schroer, Secretary

(419) Economic Development Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Alicia Keyes, Secretary

(505) Cultural Affairs Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Capital Outlay

Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC Staff Framework

Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects

Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC

Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(350) General Services Department (Jorgensen/Miller)

Ken Ortiz, Secretary

(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Nichols/Macias)

Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary

(280) Public Defender Department (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

Ben Baur, Chief Defender

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Nichols/Montoya)

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary

Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Overview of Judiciary Appropriations

Michael Vigil, Chief Justice

Arthur Pepin, Administrative Office of the Courts

(231-243) District Courts (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(244) Bernalillo County Metro Court (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(251-265) District Attorneys (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

Diana Luce, 5th District Attorney and President of District Attorneys’ Association

Henry Valdez, Director, Administrative Office of the District Attorneys

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)

Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary

(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez)

Alisha Tafoya, Secretary

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(667) Department of Environment (Wan/Miner)

James Kenny, Secretary

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Bachechi/Miller)

Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Friday, February 12, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, January 28, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 88 PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (CANDELARIA)

SB 84 COMMUNITY SOLAR ACT (STEFANICS)

SB 32 WILDLIFE CONSERVATION & PUBLIC SAFETY ACT (GONZALES)

SB 67 FACILITIES FOR CLEAN ENERGY GENERATION (SOULES)

SB 82 RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)

SB 112 SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY TASK FORCE (STEWART)

SB 86 USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 83 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 103 RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE (STEWART)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

*SB 118 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 68 CANVASSING BOARDS FOR CHILILI LAND GRANT (LOPEZ)

SB 101 AGRICULTURAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 126 WEATHER MODIFICATION PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 132 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES (SOULES)

SB 85 LAND GRANT-MERCED ASSISTANCE FUND (STEFANICS)

All Agenda items might be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Friday, January 29, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 29 COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS (SOULES)

SB 30 ANNA, AGE EIGHT INSTITUTE (SOULES)

SB 44 RESEARCH GRANTS CLOSING FUND (SOULES)

SB 43 FUNDING OF DEMOLITION OF ABANDONED SCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 54 PUBLIC SCHOOLS FACILITIES AUTHORITY FUNCTIONS (SOULES)

SB 63 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 94 STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENT ACT (MOORES/MAESTAS)

SB 107 CAREER READINESS SYSTEMS STATEWIDE (GONZALES)

SB 31 FULL TIME SCHOOL NURSE (STEFANICS)

SB 110 INCREASING EMPLOYER CONTRIBUTION (STEWART)

SB 131 DISCRETIONARY PROGRAM UNITS (STEWART)

SB 51 CHARTER SCHOOL ENROLLMENT PREFERENCE (HEMPHILL)

SB 77 TWO PLUS TWO PILOT PROJECT (KERNAN)

SB 80 NO SCHOOL DISCRIMINATION FOR HAIR (POPE, JR.)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, January 29, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 60 PHYSICAL THERAPY LICENSURE COMPACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 76 SIERRA COUNTY SPECIAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT (DIAMOND)

SB 87 NO RETALIATION FOR IPRA (CANDELARIA)

SB 90 CERTAIN OVERTIME PAY AS SALARY IN PERA (MUÑOZ)

SB 92 STATUS OF SOME FOUND MISSING PERSONS (LOPEZ)

SB 95 LOCAL GOV’T TOBACCO PRODUCT SALE ORDINANCES (LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Friday, January 29 at 8:00 a.m.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, January 28, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 104 EXPANSION OF NETWORK WEATHER STATIONS (WOODS)

SB 55 SOCIAL, RACIAL & CULTURAL IMPACT STATEMENTS (SOULES)

SB 120 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS & PROCUREMENT ACT (STEFANICS)

SB 61 RURAL PRIMARY CARE CLINICIAN LOAN REPAYMENT (ORTIZ y PINO)

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, January 27 at 3:00 p.m.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, January 29, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 36 ALLOW REMOTE COURT TESTIMONY (PADILLA)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m.

LEGISLATIVE FINANCE COMMITTEE

Overview of Funding Recommendations: Courts, Criminal Justice and Public Safety Agencies

Charles Sallee, Deputy Director for Budgets

Amanda Dick-Peddie, Fiscal Analyst

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Friday, January 29, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 100 MAJOR & MINOR PARTY BALLOT NOMINATIONS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SJR 7 NOMINATING COMMITTEES OF BOARD OF REGENTS, CA (STEINBORN)

SJR 4 REVIEW OF SALARIES EVERY TWO YEARS (IVEY-SOTO)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, January 28 at 4:00 p.m.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, January 28, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 3 SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY ACT (CANDELARIA)

SB 6 LIQUOR CONTROL ACT (WIRTH)

*SB 25 WAIVER OF PENALTIES ON CERTAIN TAXES (PIRTLE)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, January 28 at 8:00 a.m.

