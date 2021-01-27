Funding Opportunity: 2021-2026 Extended School Day/School Violence Prevention Program

2021-2026 Extended School Day/School Violence Prevention Program Competitive Grant Application

Grant Application Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word Contract Boilerplate Electroinnc Submission Instructions

New York State Education Law §2814: Omnibus school violence prevention grant program

Pursuant to New York State Education Law §2814: Omnibus school violence prevention grant program, the primary purpose of the Extended School Day/School Violence Prevention (ESD/SVP) Program is to award competitive grants to provide support to students through extended school day activities and/or school safety programs which promote violence prevention. Programs must demonstrate consistency with the school safety plans required by §2801-a of New York State Education Law and should not displace existing school district after-school funding. School districts and not-for-profit organizations working in collaboration with a public school district(s) may submit an application to conduct either an ESD program , an SVP program , or a combination of both.

The grant period is five years, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026. Funding beyond Year One will be contingent upon the State Legislature’s continued appropriation of funds.

Public school districts and not-for-profit organizations working in collaboration with a public school district(s) are eligible to apply.

Approximately $24.3 million is expected to be available annually statewide contingent upon annual legislative appropriation, and it is anticipated that funding will continue at this appropriation level.

Each application may include a request for an annual grant award of a maximum of $350,000. Agencies applying for multiple grants will be limited to a maximum annual award of $1,200,000. This includes agency membership as a partnering agency or as a partner in consortia projects.

Application Due Date and Mailing Address

Funds will be allocated to each geographic area as follows: 40% to New York City; 10% to the big four cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers; and 50% to the Rest of the State, including at least 15% guaranteed to High Needs Rural Applicants. If there are not enough High Needs Rural applications meeting the scoring threshold outlined in the RFP, the portion of the guaranteed 15 percent not used would revert to the overall Rest of the State.

The due date for complete electronic application submissions to the Survey Monkey Apply portal is March 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Instructions for submission are also available through this portal.

For guidance on submitting acceptable forms of e-signature, please see the Application Submission Instructions document posted with this RFP.

In addition to the electronic submission, please mail the appropriate documents and attachments (as specified on page 18 and on the Application Checklist on page 70) postmarked by March 10, 2021 to:

New York State Education Department Student Support Services Attn: 2021-2026 ESD/SVP Grant Application 89 Washington Avenue Room EB 318M Albany, NY 12234

All questions must be submitted by email to ESDSVPRFP@nysed.gov by close of business, February 10, 2021. A complete list of all Questions and Answers will be posted here no later than close of business, February 24, 2021.

Pre-qualification Requirement

Proposals received from nonprofit applicants who are not Prequalified in the Grants Gateway by 5:00 PM on the proposal due date of March 10, 2021 cannot be evaluated. Such proposals will be disqualified from further consideration. Please see the “Prequalification Requirement” section for additional information.

Mandatory Notice of Intent

The State of New York has implemented a new statewide prequalification process designed to facilitate prompt contracting for not-for-profit vendors. All such vendors are required to pre-qualify prior to grant application. This includes all currently funded not-for-profit institutions that have already received an award and are in the middle of the program cycle. The pre-qualification must be completed prior to application in order to receive an award under this RFP.

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) requires all prospective applicants to submit a Notice of Intent (NOI) to ensure a timely and thorough review and rating process. A non-profit applicant’s NOI will also help to facilitate timely review of their prequalification materials. The Notice of Intent must be submitted via the Survey Monkey Apply Portal by March 3, 2021.

If a NOI is not submitted by March 3 by 5:00 pm, your application will not be reviewed.

Please also include your organization’s NYS Vendor ID.

NYSED Designated Contacts

Program: Raffaele Iorio Fiscal: Thomas McBride M/WBE: Brian Hackett

