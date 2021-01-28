NiKang Therapeutics Appoints Gary Yeung, CFA, to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NiKang Therapeutics, Inc. (“NiKang”), a biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule therapeutics to help patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that Gary Yeung, CFA, MBA, has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Yeung brings extensive leadership experience in raising capital and building biotech organizations to develop novel therapeutics.

"NiKang is at a pivotal growth moment as it advances several compounds into clinical development following our recent $50M Series B raise. Gary's strong track record of building multiple successful biotech companies make him an ideal board member," said Dr. Zhenhai Gao, Co-founder, President & CEO. "Gary's expertise and leadership experience in finance, drug development, strategy, portfolio management, and operations will help NiKang ramp up its business infrastructure and clinical development capability."

"I was fortunate to have worked closely with Dr. Gao on licensing NiKang’s SHP2 inhibitor drug candidate to Erasca and partnering with his team to rapidly advance it into the clinic. I am keenly aware of NiKang’s excellent capability in discovering and developing innovative and impactful therapeutics.” said Mr. Yeung. "I look forward to working with the executive team and other accomplished board members to contribute to the company’s success in bringing transformative treatments to patients.”

Mr. Yeung currently serves as the CFO & COO for Ambrx, Inc. Prior to Ambrx, he was the CBO then promoted to CFO & COO at Erasca. In that role, he helped finance the company, brought in key partners and advanced several compounds into clinical trials. Prior to Erasca, Mr. Yeung contributed to the building of two other biotech companies, Guardant Health and Annexon Biosciences. At Guardant, he was vice president of the early cancer detection business and a member of the leadership team. At Annexon, Mr. Yeung served as vice president of business and development operations. He also devoted 12 years at Genentech, building organizations to develop and launch innovative therapies. He oversaw the portfolio and project management functions that produced 42 INDs and developed numerous FDA-approved treatments, including Tecentriq and Venclexta. He also held leadership roles in finance and commercial operations to support the launch and expansion of the Immunology and BioOncology franchises. Earlier in his career, Mr. Yeung was a consultant with McKinsey and an operational leader at GE. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from UCLA. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About NiKang

NiKang Therapeutics, headquartered in Wilmington, DE, USA, is an early stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs. NiKang’s target selection is driven by deep insights into disease biology and molecular pathways. NiKang’s discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of this strategy enables NiKang to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drug candidates with the most desirable pharmacological features into clinical studies. NiKang strives to bring transformative medicines to patients in need. For more information, please visit http://nikangtx.com.

Contact: