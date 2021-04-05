NiKang Therapeutics Appoints Kelsey Chen, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NiKang Therapeutics Inc. (“NiKang”), a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Kelsey Chen, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Chen will be responsible for NiKang’s finance and corporate strategy, reporting to Zhenhai Gao, President and CEO of NiKang.

“Kelsey’s extensive knowledge and success in investing and advising biotech companies are critical at this juncture of NiKang as we advance our oncology pipeline into clinical development,” said Zhenhai Gao, President and CEO of NiKang. “Her expertise in corporate financing and growth strategy will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome Kelsey to our executive team and look forward to her leadership in shaping and bringing the company to the next stage of growth.”

Dr. Chen joins NiKang with over 20 years of investment experience in healthcare. Dr. Chen served as Managing Director at Cormorant Asset Management, responsible for investing in both private and public biotech companies. Prior to Cormorant, Dr. Chen was a Portfolio Manager of Global Healthcare Fund and Healthcare Sector Leader at Putnam Investments. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

“After spending over two decades of investing in healthcare, I am delighted to join NiKang, which has a team of extremely talented scientists and an impressive oncology pipeline. It is an exciting time at NiKang as the company is advancing multiple promising drug candidates into clinical development. I look forward to working with the team to accomplish NiKang’s mission of helping cancer patients with unmet medical needs.”

About NiKang Therapeutics

NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs. Our target selection is driven by deep insights into disease biology and molecular pathways. Our discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of our strategy enables us to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drug candidates with the most desirable pharmacological features into clinical studies. We strive to bring transformative medicines to patients in need.

For more information, please visit http://nikangtx.com/index.html

Contacts: