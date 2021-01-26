Maryland State Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Howard County

January 26, 2021

(WATERLOO, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Howard County.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to Interstate 95 North prior to Maryland Route 32 for a report of a vehicle crash with potential injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, three vehicles were involved in a minor crash and had pulled off the road. One of the vehicles left the scene after exchanging information with the other drivers.

The registered owner of one of the vehicles, Jose, Ismael Bonilla Reyes, 36, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, arrived on the scene to assess the damage to his vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a silver Honda Civic traveling north on I-95 lost control of his vehicle and struck one of the vehicles, a blue Honda Accord, that was involved in the initial crash.

The force of that crash pushed the Honda Accord into Reyes, who was pinned between it and another vehicle at the scene. Reyes was declared deceased at the scene. One person, a male, was transported to Shock Trauma, and three others, two males and a female, were transported to Howard County General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are uncertain whether those taken to the hospital were injured in the initial or second crash. The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene. Weather conditions may have played a factor in these crashes. Three lanes of I-95 North were temporarily closed following the crash,

The incidents remain under investigation.

###

