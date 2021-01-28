Popular hiking trails will be focus of Feb. 3 MDC virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Winter is a great time to hike. Ticks, chiggers, and mosquitoes are gone, visibility is better at many spots due to less vegetation and there’s still a considerable amount of wildlife to view.

If you’re looking for a trail to trod on in the weeks ahead in southwest Missouri, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Series: Hiking Trails in Southwest Missouri.” This free program, which will be Feb. 3 from 2:30-3 p.m., is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss the top places to hike in the southwestern part of the state, including things to look for at each location and tips about items that are good to take on a hike. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175813

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.