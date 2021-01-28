MDC to reopen Runge Nature Center and Headquarters in Jefferson City Feb. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it will reopen its Runge Conservation Nature Center and Conservation Commission Headquarters in Jefferson City to the public starting Feb. 1. County-level reductions in COVID-19 cases have allowed for the reopenings. Masks or other appropriate face coverings and social distancing will be required when in buildings at both locations.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City and provides visitors educational and interpretive opportunities to view, learn about, and appreciate the variety of habitats found in Missouri. Five hiking trails, including two woodchipped and three hard surface trails, totaling 2.4 miles, loop through woodlands, prairies, glades, and next to ponds and a beautiful wet-weather stream. Runge Nature Center offers public programs, nature exhibits with live animals, a large fish aquarium, a wildlife viewing area, and gift shop.

Runge building hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The building is closed on Sundays and Mondays and all state holidays. Area hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Outdoor restrooms are open year-round when the area is open. For more information visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-nature-center, email Runge@mdc.mo.gov, or call (573) 526-5544.

MDC’s statewide Commission Headquarters is located at 2901 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City on the same acreage as Runge Nature Center. Building hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Several short hiking trails loop around woodlands, fields, and ponds surrounding the main offices and parking lots. For more information, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/conservation-commission-headquarters, or call (573) 522-4115.