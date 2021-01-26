Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin Regarding Senate Bill 66

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, issued a statement relating to a public safety measuring he is sponsoring, Senate Bill 66:

“The right to peacefully protest is one of our most valued constitutional rights, but looting and rioting are not. I believe self-proclaimed activists and professional agitators are using violence and chaos to intimidate law-abiding citizens and destabilize our communities. We can’t allow this to continue. The legislation I filed will hold rioters and looters accountable while respecting the right of Missourians to peacefully protest. It also protects our men and women in law enforcement and gives our courts and prosecutors additional tools to keep our communities safe. Nothing in the bill allows drivers to run down protestors blocking traffic. Rather, it gives the mother doing nothing more than driving her children home from school the protection of the law when a violent mob attacks her vehicle, smashing windows and threatening her life. That mother should be able to get to safety without fear of prosecution or being sued. It’s a sad day in this country when we are more concerned with protecting violent criminals than protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens. I’m proud to sponsor this bill and look forward to working with my colleagues to pass it into law.”

 

