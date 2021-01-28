Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Balmorhea Closure Extended Due to Ongoing Construction

AUSTIN— Due to ongoing construction projects, Balmorhea State Park has extended its closure for the foreseeable future. A reopening date will be announced at a later date.

The pandemic has impacted the projects currently underway at the park by causing significant material delivery delays and affecting staffing and timelines for the contractors.  Additionally, a change in contractors impacted several of the projects and construction schedules at the park.

Construction projects currently ongoing at Balmorhea State Park include the removal and replacement of all existing septic systems, replacement of the chain-link fence surrounding the pool to one made of wrought iron and stone, reconstruction of the CCC pergola by the diving board, and completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts.

Renovations to the historic Civilian Conservation Corps-era manager’s house and the 1.3- acre spring-fed pool have been completed.

The safety of visitors has always been the highest priority and as the work on these important projects continues, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant near Balmorhea State Park as heavy machinery and construction equipment are being used.

Up-to-date information about the park can be found in the park alerts banner on the Balmorhea State Park webpage.

