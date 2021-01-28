Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert: I89 South Bound MM 94

Update: I 89 SB mm 94, both lanes are back open at this time.

 

Please drive carefully

 

From: Bulger, Michelle via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 7:53 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert: I89 South Bound MM 94

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I-89 Southbound Mile Marker 94  is closed due to a crash/ car fire.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

