RE: Traffic Alert: I89 South Bound MM 94
Update: I 89 SB mm 94, both lanes are back open at this time.
Please drive carefully
I-89 Southbound Mile Marker 94 is closed due to a crash/ car fire.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.