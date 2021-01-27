Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,701 in the last 365 days.

Senate Floor Calendar: February 1, 2021

Posted in Important Session Info

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 3rd LEGISLATIVE DAY Monday, February 1, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:      A. Bills      B. Joint Resolutions      C. Resolutions      D. Joint Memorials      E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

###

You just read:

Senate Floor Calendar: February 1, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.