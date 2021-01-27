Senate Floor Calendar: February 1, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2021
SENATE CALENDAR
3rd LEGISLATIVE DAY
Monday, February 1, 2021
Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.
ROLL CALL
PRAYER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
READING OF THE JOURNAL
INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:
A. Bills
B. Joint Resolutions
C. Resolutions
D. Joint Memorials
E. Memorials
MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR
REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES
ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS
