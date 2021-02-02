IASA Reschedules Annual Conference to August 29 - September 1, 2021, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Get Ready to Meet IASA in the Big Easy.
Moving the conference later in the year, affords us a stronger opportunity for a safe, in-person event.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After much consideration, IASA reschedules their annual in-person conference to August 29 - September 1, 2021. “We are still experiencing the effects of the pandemic, and although we can now see light at the end of the tunnel, we are mindful of our attendees and want to take every precaution to keep them safe as much as possible. Moving the conference later in the year, affords us a stronger opportunity for a safe, in-person event. We know that our community desperately wants to be together, and we are strongly optimistic this can happen in August.” said IASA CEO Kerry Crockett.
— Kerry Crockett, IASA CEO
IASA has been communicating closely with the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau regarding the city’s phased reopening plan and new safety protocols for all tourists and in-person events. The IASA Xchange and OnPOINT events will be held at New Orleans’ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, just a quick walk from the infamous French Quarter, unique Creole cuisine, jazz clubs, museums, and historical landmarks.
“Our event may look a little different with a smaller, more personal footprint, but still promises to offer all the latest in insurance education and networking opportunities our community has come to love. This event will be a hybrid (in-person and online), so those who cannot join us in-person, as well as our broader insurance community, can attend via a live streaming option. We want everyone to be able to join us based on their comfort level. In addition to our standard offering, we will work with the city of New Orleans to create a community service event to show our support and appreciation. We have an amazing group of volunteers that are excited to show New Orleans some love.” said Crockett.
The Call for Content to submit proposals is now open for the August event! Registration will open in April, 2021. The IASA Xchange event promises educational breadth and depth for today’s insurance professionals. IASA Xchange offers broader learning tracks with content presented by industry experts and will include a deep dive into critical insurance topics through real-world examples. OnPOINT is a separate education component and executive track created exclusively for C-Suite executives to address various leadership-specific competencies specific to that professional community. There is something for every type of insurance professional, no matter your career stage.
About IASA:
IASA is a non-profit, education association that promotes and encourages the knowledge of insurance professionals, and industry partners by facilitating the exchange of ideas and information. IASA is one of the insurance industry's largest, and most well-represented trade associations. IASA’s membership consists of thousands of individual members and nationally recognized insurance companies of all types (Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Fraternal, HMO and others), as well as industry partners serving the insurance industry, regulators, and other organizations more broadly representative of the financial services industry, including banks and investment brokerage firms. In addition to its annual conference, IASA supports 24 regional chapters, a wide variety of online learning opportunities and publishes two textbooks, Life & Health Insurance Accounting and Property & Casualty Insurance Accounting.
To find out more about IASA, visit our website at www.iasa.org.
Parshy Phillips
IASA
+1 984-244-7045
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn