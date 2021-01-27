Zzone Construction and The Monolith Investments merge to become Legacy Built Investments and Construction
Owner Anthony Anthony Ardizzone explains the exciting announcement as plans are already underway for the companies first project!
By transforming into Legacy Built, we offer a simple and seamless construction and investment company. This places all of our incredible offerings and years of talent and knowledge under one roof.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zzone Construction and The Monolith Investments are joining forces and becoming Legacy Built Investments and Construction to offer a more synergistic and cohesive offering to new and existing investment clients.
Zzoneco is a multifunctional, entrepreneurial acquisition and development team that excels in the self-storage industry. Zzoneco is a privately held, vertically integrated, commercial real estate company. Zzoneco develops, acquires, and constructs income-producing real estate assets in Arizona and is quickly expanding across the western USA. For over 40 years, the family business of self-storage has had a pronounced impact in Arizona. In the last 12 years, the company directive and mission statement has specifically focused on the discipline of true air-conditioned and heated high tech self-storage facilities. Through both private and institutional capital, the company has evolved into producing class "A", high tech storage facilities that have gained national recognition. The Monolith Investments is a full-service self-storage design, development, and investment company. With a 36-year solid foundation in commercial real estate development, we offer an unparalleled level of value and service in developing and constructing high end, high security, internal climate-controlled self-storage facilities. By combining efforts, Legacy Built Investments and Construction will offer clients the ability to quickly and easily invest in upcoming projects that they will be building around the nation.
The best part about this new focused strategy is the direct access to owner Anthony Dizzone and his wealth of knowledge. Investors will have the ability to call Anthony directly in scheduled meetings on his new website which can be found below.
When asked about the reason for the merger, owner Anthony Ardizzone stated “This is the natural growth the company needed. Zzoneco, Monolith, and Zzone Construction, while successful, were complicated to spell, pronounce, and many people had no idea what we even offered. By transforming into Legacy Built, we offer a simple and seamless construction and investment company. This places all of our incredible offerings and years of talent and knowledge under one impressive roof. We aren’t like the other guys - we work with anybody looking to invest with honesty and transparency.”
The merger was completed on January 15th in Scottsdale, Arizona by owner Anthony Ardizzone.
Learn more about Legacy Built Investments and Construction here: https://www.legacybuiltus.com/
