Local Company Raises Awareness and Trains Employees to Report Signs of Human Trafficking
Advanced Medical Integration trains their employees to spot and report the signs of human trafficking in effort to keep their commuity safe.
We hope to see more companies in the area take initiative to train their staff on spotting and safely reporting any signs of human trafficking.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Advanced Medical Integration’s executives made the decision to deliver an awareness training for employees on how to accurately spot and report signs of human and sex trafficking.
— Andrew Steinwand, Chief Administrative Officer for AMI
Advanced Medical Integration (AMI), is the nation’s leading consulting group for establishing holistic, philosophically-based medical integration. “Part of our mission as a company is improving the health and wellbeing of Americans by positively changing the future of healthcare. One of the core values in healthcare is focusing on the care and wellbeing of others. We care about our staff and our community. Human trafficking is a disgusting violation of basic human rights. AMI took this initiative as a way to keep our staff and community safe.” said Dr. Mike Carrberry, Founder of AMI
Accoriding to Polaris Project, Florida as a state has the 3rd highest rate of human trafficking cases reported, with Tampa Bay being a major hotspot for human trafficking. This year's Super Bowl is scheduled for February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As a result, trafficked persons from around the county are being brought to the Tampa Bay area to service an anticipated demand. Human Traffkining incidents in relation to the SuperBowl have become such a concern that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently announced a campaign to include signage with tips of how to spot and report human trafficking at all airport TSA checkpoints and in all airport restrooms Tampa International Airport (TPA).
Andrew Steinwand, the Chief Administrative Officer for AMI who is responsible for staff development and training said “We hope to see more companies in the area take initiative to train their staff on spotting and safely reporting any signs of human trafficking. Awareness and proper reporting of illegal criminal activities will not only result in the rescue of trafficking victims but create a safer environment for our citizens.”
Advanced Medical Integration took preventitive measues by encouraging employees to enroll to receive an indepth training from Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit that specializes in human trafficking awareness and resuces child victims trafficking, while also drilling scenerios of what to do ifthey observe a suspected instance of trafficking.
Employees who did the training learned the following:
How to identify potential instances of human trafficking.
What details to look for that can be helpful to law enforcement in rescuing victims at a later time.
How to report tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline by phone, email or text by calling the hotline at 1-888-373-7888, texting "BeFree" (233733) or by submitting an online form at humantraffickinghotline.org
That in instances where a minor is being trafficked, local law enforcement must always be informed.
Programming the National Human Trafficking Hotline number, 1-888-373-7888, into your phone is one of the best ways you can prepare to assist victims of trafficking.
After taking the course an AMI Employee shared their experience stating, “I feel a lot more confident in what human trafficking is and how to report it if I needed to. I feel proud knowing I can help stop human trafficking by beinig more aware. I think the fact AMI as a company made an effort to train employees is very noble. They really care about the community.”
About AMI:
Advanced Medical Integration (AMI) is the nation’s leading consulting group for establishing holistic, philosophically-based medical integration. AMI is one of the fastest growing companies in the medical integration space and has helped over 500 clinics integrated across the USA with plans to expand to 1000 clinics in the next two years. Whether a Doctor is new to medical integration or already has an integrated center, AMI will help develop practices to the new standard in desired holistic medical services. Learn more at www.amidoctors.com
Public Relations
Advanced Medical Integration
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn