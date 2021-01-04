Advanced Medical Integration Works to Keep American Businesses Afloat Despite Looming Threats of More COVID Shutdowns
Dr. Carberry and Dr. Huntington filmed training videos to help all doctors to get through the early days of the COVID shutdown and use it as an opportunity to expand.
Online trainings are available to everyone and can be found in AMI's Practice Survival Center on their website www.amidoctors.com
Chiropractic practices around the country use AMI’s Practice Survival Center to help businesses not only survive COVID19 but THRIVE during historic pandemic.
Although the news of a COVID vaccine is promising, as the nation heads into winter and the annual flu season, many State governments are debating whether further shutdowns will be necessary. In the event of further shutdowns, what can these small business owners do to keep their practices open to help their community?
Despite the global pandemic, AMI managed not simply to stay afloat during this year’s COVID crisis but has continued to expand themselves while helping their clients do the same. When asked how they did it, Dr. Eric Huntington, CEO for Advanced Medical Integration said; “ Our whole team stepped up. Our board of directors worked daily with our Marketing team to create a near daily show for almost 2 months to provide practical and inspirational tips to help all doctors to get through the shutdown and use it as an opportunity to expand. Our delivery team pivoted to telemedicine and DME (Durable Medical Equipment) delivery and we were able to support our clinics so that they were overwhelmingly able to expand while most of their competitors either shrunk or shut their doors.”
Use of telemedicine increased by 154% according to the CDC. AMI delivered multiple online trainings teaching doctors how to pivot to telemedicine systems. In the event of further shutdowns, this will be a key tool used by medical professionals to allow them to continue to service more vulnerable or remote members of their community.
Dr. Alex Tam, DC lives in Vacaville, CA where he runs his practice, Absolute Integrative Physical Medicine. Dr. Tam integrated his clinic and became a client with AMI in February 2020 prior to the initial COVID shutdowns. “Like everyone, I was nervous when COVID hit but I knew I needed to keep myself in a positive mindset. Integrating was seriously the best thing I could have done prior to COVID! I was able to stay open by implementing AMI’s systems to my practice. As a result we have continued to grow as a business and service more patients throughout this period. ”
AMI’s Practice Survival Center is host to a large online library of virtual trainings, resources, tools, and strategies to help practices expand (not just survive) a shutdown. AMI made this available to the public to help all doctors and chiropractors continue to service their patients and communities in the event of further shutdowns. “The weekly videos and resources AMI provided were wonderful. They made sure we were kept on the right track to keep our practice open and thriving. I implemented many of their suggestions like regular newsletters with suggestions of things patients could do from home to safeguard their health as well as the precautions we were taking at the office so they knew it was safe to come in. We wanted our patients to feel safe coming into the practice so they could continue their health program to regenerate their health ” said Dr. Tam.
Whatever changes in healthcare policy or regulations related to COVID, medically integrated practices will continue to thrive with the proper systems in place.
About AMI:
Advanced Medical Integration (AMI) is the nation’s leading consulting group for establishing holistic, philosophically-based medical integration. Whether you are new to medical integration or already have an integrated center, AMI will help you develop your practice to the new standard in desired holistic medical services.
