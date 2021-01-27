Montana’s Unemployment Rate Drops in December

Montana’s unemployment rate declined to 4.4% in December, down from 4.6% in November. Montana’s rate remains lower than the national rate of 6.7% in December.

“While we’re encouraged that Montana’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate, we have work to do to get our economy going again, get Montana open for business, and get Montanans back to work in good-paying jobs,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.

Payroll employment added 400 jobs over the last month, with job gains in construction, retail trade, and healthcare. Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, fell by 1,180 jobs in December, the first contraction since April. Total employment gains for the 4 th quarter remained strong, adding roughly 4,800 jobs. The labor force contracted by 2,382 in December.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.4% in December, led by a large increase in gasoline prices. The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, increased by 0.1%.

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 406-444-4100.

Due to the annual benchmarking process, the next Labor Situation Report for the month of January will not be released until Monday, March 15. The Labor Situation Report for February will then be released on March 26. The normal data release schedule of the third Friday of the month will resume in April. The annual benchmarking process re-estimates and smooths the labor market data with updated population estimates and additional data, improving data accuracy.

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.5%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Carter 2.5 0.5 670 23 2 McCone 2.7 0.5 929 -24 3 Daniels 2.9 0.4 882 -1 3 Liberty 2.9 0.5 978 26 5 Garfield 3.0 -0.4 749 11 5 Powell 3.0 -0.4 2,792 -115 5 Treasure 3.0 0.6 321 -10 8 Sweet Grass 3.1 0.3 1,776 11 9 Powder River 3.2 0.8 953 1 10 Gallatin 3.3 0.9 67,069 -27 11 Chouteau 3.4 0.2 2,463 35 12 Beaverhead 3.5 0.2 4,859 16 12 Golden Valley 3.5 0.0 354 -1 12 Meagher 3.5 0.0 985 18 15 Judith Basin 3.7 0.5 1,022 46 16 Fallon 3.8 1.5 1,633 -36 16 Madison 3.8 0.5 4,982 -32 16 Petroleum 3.8 -0.7 281 5 16 Teton 3.8 -0.3 2,614 -33 16 Valley 3.8 0.4 3,810 -91 21 Hill 3.9 0.6 7,105 -241 21 Stillwater 3.9 0.7 5,116 -24 21 Toole 3.9 1.0 1,991 -51 24 Fergus 4.0 0.4 5,492 -328 24 Jefferson 4.0 0.3 5,391 -53 24 Lewis and Clark 4.0 1.0 33,865 -379 24 Yellowstone 4.0 0.9 78,049 -524 28 Carbon 4.2 0.6 5,252 -31 29 Custer 4.3 1.2 5,870 -37 29 Pondera 4.3 1.1 2,530 -40 31 Cascade 4.4 1.0 35,567 -1,049 32 Missoula 4.5 1.0 61,256 -152 33 Dawson 4.6 1.9 4,430 -48 33 Roosevelt 4.6 0.6 4,177 -116 35 Blaine 4.7 0.6 2,197 -224 35 Deer Lodge 4.7 1.3 4,633 -105 35 Wibaux 4.7 1.9 443 -8 38 Phillips 4.9 0.4 1,839 -3 38 Rosebud 4.9 0.7 3,432 -189 38 Silver Bow 4.9 1.0 15,922 -424 41 Lake 5.0 0.7 12,566 19 41 Ravalli 5.0 0.8 19,146 -181 43 Richland 5.1 2.7 5,519 -255 44 Sheridan 5.4 3.0 1,713 14 45 Broadwater 5.5 1.3 2,384 -67 45 Musselshell 5.5 1.5 2,223 35 45 Park 5.5 1.4 8,286 -59 48 Granite 5.7 -0.9 1,499 -40 49 Flathead 5.8 0.6 44,833 -158 50 Prairie 6.2 2.7 438 -26 51 Big Horn 6.6 -0.1 4,437 13 52 Sanders 6.9 0.7 4,575 99 53 Wheatland 7.0 2.7 766 -9 54 Mineral 7.4 0.9 1,497 -76 55 Lincoln 7.5 -1.3 7,226 -108 56 Glacier 8.2 0.8 5,085 57

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.5%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.