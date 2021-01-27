Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana’s Unemployment Rate Drops in December

Montana’s unemployment rate declined to 4.4% in December, down from 4.6% in November. Montana’s rate remains lower than the national rate of 6.7% in December.

“While we’re encouraged that Montana’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate, we have work to do to get our economy going again, get Montana open for business, and get Montanans back to work in good-paying jobs,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.  

Payroll employment added 400 jobs over the last month, with job gains in construction, retail trade, and healthcare. Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, fell by 1,180 jobs in December, the first contraction since April. Total employment gains for the 4 th quarter remained strong, adding roughly 4,800 jobs. The labor force contracted by 2,382 in December.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.4% in December, led by a large increase in gasoline prices. The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, increased by 0.1%.

### 

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted.  Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 406-444-4100.

 

Due to the annual benchmarking process, the next Labor Situation Report for the month of January will not be released until Monday, March 15. The Labor Situation Report for February will then be released on March 26. The normal data release schedule of the third Friday of the month will resume in April. The annual benchmarking process re-estimates and smooths the labor market data with updated population estimates and additional data, improving data accuracy.

 

 

Description: ourfactsyourfuture code.png **** INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET ****

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation. Visit www.lmi.mt.gov/home/job-tracking for Montana unemployment claims and economic data on the current recession.

 

 

 

 

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

 

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience.  County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.5%. 

 

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Carter

2.5

0.5

670

23

2

McCone

2.7

0.5

929

-24

3

Daniels

2.9

0.4

882

-1

3

Liberty

2.9

0.5

978

26

5

Garfield

3.0

-0.4

749

11

5

Powell

3.0

-0.4

2,792

-115

5

Treasure

3.0

0.6

321

-10

8

Sweet Grass

3.1

0.3

1,776

11

9

Powder River

3.2

0.8

953

1

10

Gallatin

3.3

0.9

67,069

-27

11

Chouteau

3.4

0.2

2,463

35

12

Beaverhead

3.5

0.2

4,859

16

12

Golden Valley

3.5

0.0

354

-1

12

Meagher

3.5

0.0

985

18

15

Judith Basin

3.7

0.5

1,022

46

16

Fallon

3.8

1.5

1,633

-36

16

Madison

3.8

0.5

4,982

-32

16

Petroleum

3.8

-0.7

281

5

16

Teton

3.8

-0.3

2,614

-33

16

Valley

3.8

0.4

3,810

-91

21

Hill

3.9

0.6

7,105

-241

21

Stillwater

3.9

0.7

5,116

-24

21

Toole

3.9

1.0

1,991

-51

24

Fergus

4.0

0.4

5,492

-328

24

Jefferson

4.0

0.3

5,391

-53

24

Lewis and Clark

4.0

1.0

33,865

-379

24

Yellowstone

4.0

0.9

78,049

-524

28

Carbon

4.2

0.6

5,252

-31

29

Custer

4.3

1.2

5,870

-37

29

Pondera

4.3

1.1

2,530

-40

31

Cascade

4.4

1.0

35,567

-1,049

32

Missoula

4.5

1.0

61,256

-152

33

Dawson

4.6

1.9

4,430

-48

33

Roosevelt

4.6

0.6

4,177

-116

35

Blaine

4.7

0.6

2,197

-224

35

Deer Lodge

4.7

1.3

4,633

-105

35

Wibaux

4.7

1.9

443

-8

38

Phillips

4.9

0.4

1,839

-3

38

Rosebud

4.9

0.7

3,432

-189

38

Silver Bow

4.9

1.0

15,922

-424

41

Lake

5.0

0.7

12,566

19

41

Ravalli

5.0

0.8

19,146

-181

43

Richland

5.1

2.7

5,519

-255

44

Sheridan

5.4

3.0

1,713

14

45

Broadwater

5.5

1.3

2,384

-67

45

Musselshell

5.5

1.5

2,223

35

45

Park

5.5

1.4

8,286

-59

48

Granite

5.7

-0.9

1,499

-40

49

Flathead

5.8

0.6

44,833

-158

50

Prairie

6.2

2.7

438

-26

51

Big Horn

6.6

-0.1

4,437

13

52

Sanders

6.9

0.7

4,575

99

53

Wheatland

7.0

2.7

766

-9

54

Mineral

7.4

0.9

1,497

-76

55

Lincoln

7.5

-1.3

7,226

-108

56

Glacier

8.2

0.8

5,085

57

 

 

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below.  Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.5%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

 

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

Reservation

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Flathead

5.3

0.7

12,325

33

2

Fort Peck

6.0

0.8

3,753

-101

3

Crow

9.9

-0.1

2,263

4

4

Fort Belknap

10.8

1.3

724

-70

5

Blackfeet

11.4

1.2

3,596

35

6

Northern Cheyenne

11.9

1.3

1,212

-42

7

Rocky Boy’s

12.0

1.3

1,043

-20

