2021-01-26 08:06:46.11 Sparta Man Triples $50,000 Powerball Prize With Power Play

2021-01-26 08:06:46.11

Paul McLaughlin doesn’t always play Powerball, but when he does, he adds Power Play to his ticket. For an extra dollar per play, Powerball tickets with Power Play have their prizes multiplied by the Power Play number, which is randomly chosen before each Powerball drawing.

“It worked out pretty good this time,” McLaughlin said, referencing his ticket for the Jan. 6 Powerball drawing.

The Sparta man’s ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number, to win a base prize of $50,000. But because of the added Power Play option, his prize was multiplied by the number drawn on Jan. 6, which was 3.

McLaughlin purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 7530 State Highway 14 East, in Sparta. The winning numbers for the Jan. 6 Powerball drawing were 1, 20, 22, 60 and 66, and the Powerball number was 3.

Players in Christian County won more than $9.9 million in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the County earned more than $970,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million went to educational programs in the county. To see all programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.