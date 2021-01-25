2021-01-25 17:13:37.53 $75,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Cape Girardeau

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$75,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Cape Girardeau

Curtis Kassinger of Cape Girardeau matched all five numbers drawn in the Missouri Lottery’s Jan. 8 Show Me Cash drawing to become the sole winner of a $75,000 jackpot. 

The jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 920 W. Independence St., in Jackson. The winning numbers on Jan. 8 were 5, 6, 24, 30 and 32.

Kassinger’s win marked the second Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2021 and the 646th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a Show Me Cash jackpot. Tonight’s jackpot is $97,000.

In FY20, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $973,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.4 million went to education programs in the county.  

