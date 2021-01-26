Troopers Assist Deputies with Pursuit and Apprehension of Kidnapping Suspect in Yellowstone County

On the afternoon of January 26th, 2021 two MHP Troopers responded to assist Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of a male driver suspected of recent involvement in an attempted abduction. Initially Yellowstone County attempted to spike the vehicle’s tires, but the driver eluded the spike strips. He then proceeded to drive eastbound in the westbound lane of I-94 for several miles before slowing to speeds that allowed for a trooper to attempt a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver. The PIT maneuver was unsuccessful, and the driver regained control of his vehicle and briefly returned to the proper lane before ultimately returning to the wrong lane where he drove for 10 more miles. As the suspect drove the wrong way down the interstate, several attempts were made by multiple agencies, including the Patrol, to spike the tires, and one of these attempts was successful. The suspect bailed from his disabled vehicle on foot and was apprehended by a Highway Patrol Trooper and two Yellowstone County Deputies near the Pompey’s Pillar exit on I-94.

We feel fortunate to work with such professional law enforcement partners like the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. We’d also like to thank the cool headed dispatchers who assisted during this incident.

Photos courtesy of Yellowstone County Sheriff.

