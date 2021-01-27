At 1900 hours on Monday, January 25th, 2021, Montana Highway Patrol made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 35 and Turtle Mtn. Road. Upon contact, The Highway Patrol Trooper identified the driver had a weapon. During the incident the driver discharged a firearm and sustained injuries to the head. Responding law enforcement, medical personnel and ALERT responded and transported the subject to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. As of this release, the investigation has shown a taser had been deployed by the trooper, but the Highway Patrol Trooper did not fire his service weapon.

Release of the driver’s name is pending notification of family.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective division is handling the officer involved incident investigation. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

[cid:8D015A37-DD5D-4FFD-ADD2-FD07F85E121F]