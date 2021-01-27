Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,690 in the last 365 days.

Officer Involved Incident

At 1900 hours on Monday, January 25th, 2021, Montana Highway Patrol made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 35 and Turtle Mtn. Road. Upon contact, The Highway Patrol Trooper identified the driver had a weapon. During the incident the driver discharged a firearm and sustained injuries to the head. Responding law enforcement, medical personnel and ALERT responded and transported the subject to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. As of this release, the investigation has shown a taser had been deployed by the trooper, but the Highway Patrol Trooper did not fire his service weapon.

Release of the driver’s name is pending notification of family.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective division is handling the officer involved incident investigation. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

[cid:8D015A37-DD5D-4FFD-ADD2-FD07F85E121F]

You just read:

Officer Involved Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.