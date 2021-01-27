Appeals court issues opinion on pipeline easement

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has affirmed a district court order requiring an environmental impact statement for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

While the court affirmed the order vacating the pipeline easement while an environmental impact statement is prepared, it reversed the part of the order directing that the pipeline be shut down and emptied of oil.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.cadc.uscourts.gov/internet/opinions.nsf/3FEF9DA2426A19048525866900562121/$file/20-5197-1881818.pdf