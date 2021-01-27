Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutherford Correctional Offender Dies after Testing Positive for COVID-19

A Rutherford Correctional Center offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

The offender tested positive on Jan. 12, the day he was hospitalized. His condition worsened, and he died on Jan. 26.

The offender was a male in his mid-60s who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Prisons leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. They are found here: https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-...

 

Rutherford Correctional Offender Dies after Testing Positive for COVID-19

