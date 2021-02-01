Wahsega Launches Carina: A Next-Generation Mass Notification System
Meet Carina: The Affordable Safety SolutionATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first mass notification and safety IoT platform that protects both people and buildings while fully integrating device management to greatly reduce IT workload. We built Carina so that you don’t need to sacrifice safety and functionality. Existing mass notification systems are inherently broken. Carina solves this problem by providing complete coverage and reliable operation.
Intuitive Dashboard: Manage everything through a simple dashboard
- Send daily announcements or emergency alerts
- Manage & configure devices
- Scripted emergency safety plans
Powerful Calendar Scheduler: Make daily activities simple
- Create school bell schedules
- Pre-recorded announcements
- Automated building controls
Intelligent Devices: Carina is also a family of IP endpoints enabling complete building coverage
- IoT building monitoring & control
- IP Displays
- IP Speakers
- IP Intercoms
- Help stations
- Audio zone controllers
"I now have a one-fit device that can solve a lot of problems. From a management standpoint, I don’t have a separate intercom, alert systems, time system." - Joel Brooks - Network Project Manager of North Kansas City Schools
Learn more about Carina https://wahsega.com/carina/
Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.
Eric Sharpe
Wahsega
+1 888-509-2379
esharpe@wahsega.com
