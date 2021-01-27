Ask Your Doctor About Royalty Free Music Pre-paid Download Plans

CSS Music offers pre-paid download subscription plans with no time limits, automatic renewals or monthly credit card charges.

Bulk download plans or music subscription plans are not all created equal” — Mike Fuller, CSS Music Marketing Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

CSS Music offers pre-paid download subscription plans with no time limits, automatic renewals or monthly credit card charges.

Royalty free music plans with downloads that don’t expire or impose time limits are offered by CSS Music. All CSS Music royalty free tracks are licensed for 99 years. This form of licensing is often called a “lifetime blanket”. The download plans from CSS adhere to the traditional meaning of “royalty free” where a music publisher or library provides music with a bundle of rights (mechanical, synchronization and public performance) for one upfront fee.

“Bulk download plans or music subscription plans are not all created equal,” says CSS Music Marketing Director, Mike Fuller. “Many are essentially royalty per use, monthly or annual blanket plans. Not royalty free music at all. The only defense end users have is to read the license before buying. It’s ironic that royalty free music licensing was created in the late seventies to avoid paying needle drops or having to purchase production or annual blankets.

“Some subscription plans require an automatic periodic credit card charge or automatic renewal,” Fuller continued. “Some even require that you actually synchronize to a program during a monthly or annual term. CSS Music plans do not require synchronization within an arbitrary term. Downloads are purchased like a pre-paid phone card. You can use them when you need them. Take downloads in a day or take 10 years if you like. Add new downloads when you need them.”

CSS Music can be downloaded in hi-rez file formats.wav 48khz, .wav 44.1khz, .aif 44.1, Apple Lossless 44.1khz or .mp3 320 kbs 44.1khz).

For those end users that prefer buying CDs, CSS royalty free music is also available as downloadable virtual CDs with instant delivery and no shipping cost.

CSS Music (http://www.cssmusic.com) is celebrating 39 years of providing high quality royalty free music to the AV/Video community with more than 450 volumes (15,000 tracks) and 17 libraries.

