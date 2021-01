The Sweetheart Month: Barebrush February Art & Videos Waltz In

Feb 2021 Art of the Day Calendar What the World Needs Now Is ... Barebrush Feb Logo with hearts

Talking Art of the Day" videos zoomed +188% in views, and +76% in watch time. "Columpio" broke video records. Feb 1st: "What the World Needs Now Is Love"

Enjoy art like an artist. Grow your creativity muscle.” — Ilene Skeen, artist & founder

SARASOTA / BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In February, time doesn't march on -- it waltzes in with hot chocolate.January was cold, even in Florida, but Barebrush is hot. " Talking Art of the Day " videos zoomed +188% in views, and +76% in watch time.Ilene Skeen thanks all Barebrush artists for their participation and enthusiasm. Special shout out to Tony Lee of Panama. His fine art photo, "Columpio" (Swing) broke video records. Here's the easy link: barebrush.video/NudeOnLimb . To conform to YouTube community guidelines, the video is marked 18+.February 2021 Art of the Day calendar and videos start Monday, February 1st. The sculpture, "What the World Needs Now is Love" is by Massachusetts artist, Robert Markey. Mr. Markey's videos are in this playlist: barebrush.video/RobertMarkey The "Art of the Day" MethodIn each art video, Ilene follows a simple method to answer three questions: What do you see? Who's the artist? What's the point? To answer these questions, Ilene creates a narrative of specific details. Then she looks at what the artist says about the work. Finally, she teases out a point. The videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes. Ilene welcomes comments and questions.The Barebrush Art of the Day calendarFebruary features 28 contemporary artworks in photos, oils, watercolor, mixed media, and sculpture. On the Art-of-the-Day calendar page, you can see the current calendar art revealed over time.The Benefits of Barebrush.comAt Barebrush.com, membership is free for artists and art lovers. Art may be for sale, at the artist's option. Art selected to be in the Barebrush calendars needs to be eligible to be featured in a "Talking Art of the Day" video. Artists with 6 works in calendars are eligible to be "Featured." Artists with 10 works in videos get a personal video playlist to embed on their website or pass in an email. The cost to post and sell art, and to be featured in up to 3 videos per month is $10/month.AboutBarebrush is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website. Barebrush accepts all fine art genres: portraits, people clothed doing things people do, pets, landscapes, florals, abstracts, and art of the nude. No porn. No spam.Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome.Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.The past is history, and the future is open to the decisions we make and the life we grow. Proving since 2006, that it's OKAY+ to enjoy the art of the nude.