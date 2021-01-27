Non-Profit Heart N Hands Expands to Increase Heart Health Awareness in Nashville

Heart N Hands' goal is to educate young women with fun and interactive activities that encourage a heart healthy lifestyle. The Nashville team is excited to help you learn how to live a heart healthy lifestyle. Heart N Hands promotes heart health awareness through its virtual and in-person events!

The nonprofit trailblazer of heart health awareness aims to educate young women with fun and interactive activities that encourage a heart healthy lifestyle.

At Heart N Hands we create a positive environment so that transitioning to a lifestyle that embraces physical activity and a healthy diet is supportive and comfortable.” — Cynthia Hunter-Johnson, BP, MA

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart N Hands, the nonprofit trailblazer of heart health awareness, is excited to announce the expansion of its first affiliate chapter in Nashville, Tennessee. The 501 (c) 3 organization, founded in New Orleans, Louisiana by Essence Banks , aims to educate young women with fun and interactive activities that encourage a heart healthy lifestyle.Cynthia Hunter-Johnson, BP, MA, will lead the Heart N Hands Nashville Chapter. A versatile philanthropist who has dedicated her knowledge and expertise to spreading awareness of heart health, Hunter-Johnson will coordinate events and programming in synergy with the organization's mission. She is joined by three members of the Nashville Advisory council, Annessa Cook, LPN, Dr. Nevonna Davis and Theresa Miller, MBA.As heart disease continues to be the number one killer of women, Heart N Hands' goal is to spread awareness regarding heart disease prevention and overall health and to offer support and educational tools to act as a catalyst towards a healthy mind and body. "At Heart N Hands we create a positive environment so that transitioning to a lifestyle that embraces physical activity and a healthy diet is supportive and comfortable. Whether you want to begin your journey by eating healthier or trying different forms of exercise, we encourage and motivate you at the starting line," Hunter-Johnson says.Through in-person and virtual exercise and yoga classes, cooking healthy demonstrations, grocery store tours, and food label education classes, Heart N Hands provides an array of opportunities for everyone to explore a heart healthy lifestyle . Popular virtual events that aim to encourage young girls and women include Energizing Morning Flow with Nina & Essence, A Peaceful Practice of Yoga, and Dance Your Heart Out Zumba.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heart N Hands found innovative ways to continue its mission. In October 2020, it hosted its first annual 3-Day "Running for the HEART" Run/Walk 5K and partnered with No Kid Hungry to create "Fruit Friday", which provided over 400 grade school children fresh fruit and heart health education along with their school lunch. Other accomplishments include providing fitness instruction and heart health education to over 100 Girl Scouts in the Louisiana East Chapter who earned their “new” Heart N Hands "Love Your Heart" patch.A heart disease survivor for 16 years, founder and president of the board Essence Banks started Heart N Hands when she realized heart disease could affect everyone. "When they told me I have heart disease. I thought it was impossible since I did not have any risk factors, I'm not overweight, I don't smoke and don’t have any of the typical heart disease risk factors. That's when I decided to educate young women, especially young girls. Our goal is to empower young girls to take their heart health in their hands by providing them with the heart related information, educational tools and support they need to maintain and sustain a heart healthy lifestyle," she says.Heart N Hands partners with several organizations that share its focus to provide girls with important heart health and wellness information to improve the health of our communities. They have held educational seminars or events with the American Heart Association, WomenHeart (National Coalition of Women with Heart Disease), Girl Scouts, Girls on the Run, Kendra Scott, Links, Inc., college sororities, as well as various other nonprofit organizations. For more information about events, programming and to get involved visit www.heartnhands.org About Cynthia Hunter-Johnson, BP, MACynthia Hunter-Johnson attended Fontbonne University and graduated with her Master of Arts degree, focusing on Multidisciplinary Health Communications. She was employed with Express Scripts for six years as a pharmacy technician, a vendor liaison and then became an ESI events representative. After attending and participating in American Heart Association events such as the Power to End Stroke, the Heart Gala, Go Red for Women, events for the Boys and Girls Club, Hunter-Johnson realized her passion for heart health. After relocating to Nashville, she worked in the health insurance industry for Anthem Inc., within the Quality Management department for the past five years. As Affiliate Lead of Heart N Hands – Nashville, her goal is to connect her educational background, work experiences, and volunteerism to promote better health outcomes.About Heart N HandsHeart N Hands is a nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, Louisiana, whose mission is to spread heart health awareness, prevention, and education for young girls in our community. Founded in September 2014 by Essence Harris Banks, a heart disease survivor since 2004, the organization continues to expand with affiliates in Nashville and Memphis, TN and Atlanta coming soon.

