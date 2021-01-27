Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The CBD Haven Announces Clearance Sale for Top Quality Nuleaf Naturals Products

Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, inc. is delighted to announce a clearance sale on Nuleaf Naturals best selling product.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to announce a flux of discounts for its products as part of a clearance sale. With inventory running low, customers and CBD enthusiasts are urged to hurry to their online store for a chance at getting top-quality CBD products, including the highly popular NuLeaf Naturals branded products.

With The CBD Haven (https://thecbdhaven.com), you can easily buy CBD online.

The Nuleaf Naturals 725mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil will be a prized possession due to its high-grade hemp oil that is USDA certified. The 15ml solution carries hemp extract in 50mg/ml concentrations. This is an all-natural, zero preservative or additive product made only from non-GMO hemp plants that are grown in select farms in Colorado, USA.

“You can rest assured you get what you pay for! People choose full spectrum CBD because it contains the full assortment of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. This will help you benefit from the entourage effect. It is also the least processed of all the spectrums,” says a spokesperson for The CBD Haven.

The NuLeaf Naturals CBD products are quality tested in labs for purity. These are the highest grade, purest CBD products one will find in the market anywhere. CBD is a whole plant extract and carries the full spectrum of all naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. Nuleaf Natural products have thus won many industry awards and are ranked on top of many preferred lists of CBD brands.

The e-commerce platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.

About

At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Social CBD, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Nanocraft CBD and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.

For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com

