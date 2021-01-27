floLIVE Receives 2020 IoT Excellence Award for its IoT Connectivity Service
floNET IoT Connectivity Service Honored for Excellence in Innovation
It is my pleasure to recognize floNET with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation. As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing floLIVE’s future successes”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE announced today that its Global IoT Connectivity Service floNET has received a 2020 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.
The 2020 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.
“We are delighted to continue to gain market recognition for our innovative disruption of traditional network and IoT solutions” said Nir Shalom, CEO floLIVE. “floNET is truly one of a kind, helping enterprises and carriers get up and running faster, providing a holistic platform to build, operate, and monetize IoT businesses, and ensuring full visibility and control over connected assets.”
floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases. With floNET, enterprises can enjoy seamless global connectivity for their connected devices - fully compliant, will high performance, no matter where they operate.
“It is my pleasure to recognize floNET with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation,” said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. “As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing floLIVE’s future successes.
