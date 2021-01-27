Perrin Conferences Announces Line Up of 2021 Virtual and National Live Conferences
Perrin Conferences plans familiar and new virtual and live litigation conferences and seeks speakers and sponsors in all areas of litigation interests.
While this year is again expected to be unpredictable, Perrin Conferences is working with the best speakers in the industry to provide the highest caliber of virtual and live litigation conferences.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences and webinars for over 12 years, has announced its lineup of 2021 virtual and live conferences. From the highly attended Cutting Edges in Asbestos Litigation Conference to the popular Opioid, Environmental, Food & Beverage, and Construction Defect Litigation Conferences, Perrin will offer CLE/CE accredited educational and networking events for everyone in the litigation field.
“While this year is again expected to be unpredictable, Perrin Conferences is working with the best speakers in the industry to provide the highest caliber of virtual and live litigation conferences,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Perrin Conferences is always seeking new speakers and topics to present at conferences and webinars. Submissions for speaking opportunities are accepted on a rolling basis.
Sponsorships are also available, and Perrin Conferences provides a variety of creative marketing opportunities to those interested in reaching their targeted market of in house counsel, defense and plaintiff attorneys, insurance executives, claims adjusters, risk managers, experts and more.
Scheduled conferences include:
• Coverage and Litigation Issues Surrounding Sexual Harassment, Assault and Abuse Claims Conference (March 2021)
• Cutting Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference (June 2021)
• Opioid Litigation Conference (June 2021)
• Environmental Risk Litigation Conference (June 2021)
• Mid-Atlantic Asbestos Litigation Conference (July 2021)
• National Asbestos Litigation Conference (September 27-29, 2021, San Francisco)
• Food Beverage Litigation Conference (October 2021)
• Construction Defect Litigation Conference (November 10-12, 2021, Fort Lauderdale)
• New York Asbestos Litigation Conference (December 2021)
In addition to national conference and webinar offerings, Perrin Conferences helps plan CLE/CE accredited legal training, education and networking programs for law firms, legal associations, insurance companies, and consulting/expert firms.
For more information about speaking opportunities, training programs, event sponsorships, and to register for any our upcoming conferences, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized CLE/CE accredited programs both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
