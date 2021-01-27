Fil-Am Press Club of California Elected New Executive Officers and Board Members for 2021-2022

Fil-Am Press Club of California 2021-2022 Executive Officers and Board Members

a Successful Virtual Voting of the New Officers of FAPCCA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FAPCCA Executive Officers and BOD for 2021-2022 were elected virtually via zoom last Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 6:00 pm.

(FAPCCA) Filipino-American Press Club of California Elects Executive Officers and Board of Directors for 2021-2022

The 2021-2022 Executive Officers are Thelma Sugay, president; Mutch Carino, 1st VP; Jackie Dayoha, 2nd VP; Lissa Pacheco Chow, Secretary; Rose Sarreal, Treasurer; Aris Duenas, Auditor; and MJ Racadio, PRO-Public Relations Officers.

The new Board of Directors includes Abby Amores, Antonette Ang, Nikki Arriola, Rudy Autor, Lorie Deoleo, Catherine Enriquez, Tony Garcia, Pol Joaquin, Gary Paglinawan, Roger Parajes, and Lydia Soriano. The Chairman of the Board is Benny Uy, Immediate Past President.

Co-Founders and President Emeritus Thelma Calabio and Andy Edralin were present to oversee the elections. Outgoing Chairman of the Board and President Emeritus Isidric Panganiban led the official process with great order and with the help of Board Member Lydia Soriano.

FAPCCA welcomes the new year with a significant project as the official collaborating partner of a project called Neighbors in Dialogue. This program hopes to promote Diversity and Inclusion in various communities. This endeavor is sponsored by the Glendale YMCA, with YMCA CEO George Saikali at the helm together with Jeff Ring, a notable psychologist, and community health management professional. Other partners include Maxx Promos, Spotlight TV, and Blogtalk with MJ Racadio. For more information or membership inquiries, please email thelma@jmasgroup.com or call 747-221-2322.